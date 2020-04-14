Mother Dairy ensures milk supply in coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR
With people battling coronavirus during the lockdown, Mother Dairy has made special arrangements at government declared hotspots for the regular supply of milk and milk products in Delhi-NCR.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:45 IST
With people battling coronavirus during the lockdown, Mother Dairy has made special arrangements at government declared hotspots for the regular supply of milk and milk products in Delhi-NCR. This step has been taken by the company in collaboration with the various RWAs and local authorities to ensure that consumers have easy access to their daily essentials of milk and milk products.
Mother Dairy has deployed 15 vehicles for the supply of milk and other products to 61 hotspots across Delhi-NCR. The vehicles start operating from 6 am onwards and cover multiple routes to reach to all locations. "We are continuously working to fulfil consumer needs for essential products and initiated movement of special delivery vehicles to the hotspot areas considering the current situation. Mother Dairy sells an average of 78,622 litres of milk per day in the corona hotspot areas of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad," Mother Dairy's spokesperson said. (ANI)
