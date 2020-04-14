Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother Dairy ensures milk supply in coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR

With people battling coronavirus during the lockdown, Mother Dairy has made special arrangements at government declared hotspots for the regular supply of milk and milk products in Delhi-NCR.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:45 IST
Mother Dairy ensures milk supply in coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With people battling coronavirus during the lockdown, Mother Dairy has made special arrangements at government declared hotspots for the regular supply of milk and milk products in Delhi-NCR. This step has been taken by the company in collaboration with the various RWAs and local authorities to ensure that consumers have easy access to their daily essentials of milk and milk products.

Mother Dairy has deployed 15 vehicles for the supply of milk and other products to 61 hotspots across Delhi-NCR. The vehicles start operating from 6 am onwards and cover multiple routes to reach to all locations. "We are continuously working to fulfil consumer needs for essential products and initiated movement of special delivery vehicles to the hotspot areas considering the current situation. Mother Dairy sells an average of 78,622 litres of milk per day in the corona hotspot areas of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad," Mother Dairy's spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs from Sunday with eye on May vote

Poland will gradually lift lockdown measures imposed to contain the new coronavirus from Sunday, the government said on Tuesday as the nation prepares for a presidential election on May 10. The ruling nationalist Law and Justice PiS party h...

COVID-19 effect: Delivery of Rafale fighters delayed by 'few weeks'

Due to the coronavirus lockdowns going on in both France and India, the delivery of the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft has been delayed by a few weeks now. At present, the delivery schedule has been pushed back by a few weeks due to...

Bangladesh installs testing booths as COVID-19 toll rises to 46

Bangladesh has started setting up COVID-19 sample collection booths as the deadly infection claimed seven more lives and infected 209 people overnight. Bangladesh has so far reported 1,012 cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths due to the deadl...

J-K’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased to over 350 samples per day: Jitendra Singh

The capacity for COVID-19 testing has increased seven folds in the last three weeks in Jammu and Kashmir and over 350 samples can be tested on a daily basis, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Allaying apprehensions regarding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020