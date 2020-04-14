Recommendation made to cancel licenses of shops selling liquor despite lockdown: Ghaziabad SSP

Recommendation made to cancel licenses of shops selling liquor despite lockdown: Ghaziabad SSPPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:01 IST
The shops selling liquor despite the COVID-19 lockdown in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district have been identified and recommendations made to cancel their licenses, police said on Tuesday. The police personnel have been instructed to keep a strict watch on model shops and wine stores where liquor is being sold secretly, Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.
Owners of these shops would be booked under appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code and their license cancelled, the senior superintendent of police said. Naithani said these liquor store owners would also be black listed.
Some of the shops found to be selling liquor during lockdown are in Sahibabad, Muradnagar and Sihani Gate area, the officer added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ghaziabad district
- Sahibabad
- Muradnagar
- Sihani Gate
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 88
Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.
Uttar Pradesh reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 88
Coronavirus positive patient dies in Meerut, second such death in Uttar Pradesh: Officials.
Coronavirus cases reach 172 in Uttar Pradesh