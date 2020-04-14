Left Menu
Indian Railways set to cancel 39 lakh tickets booked for 15 April to May 3

The Indian Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets which are booked for travel between 15 April to May 3 due to extension of nationwide lockdown, the official said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets which are booked for travel between 15 April to May 3 due to extension of nationwide lockdown, the official said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders extending lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement today, the Government of India issues orders prescribing extension of lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country till May 3," read the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The order read, "The National Authority, in the exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directs the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Government and State Authorities to continue the same measures for social distancing upto May 3. In this regard the guidelines/orders issued by NEC shall continue to be applicable throughout the country." (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

