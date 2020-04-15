Left Menu
All India Agri Transport Call Centre launched to facilitate perishables movement

Operated by the IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Limited (IKSL) from their offices in Faridabad, Haryana, the Call Centre lines will initially be manned by 10 customer executives round the clock in 3 shifts of 8 hours each.

The Ministers of State (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) Shri Parshottam Rupala and Shri Kailash Choudhary, Secretary (AC&FW), Shri Sanjay Agarwal, and senior officers of the Ministry were present during the launch function of the All India Agri Transport Call Centre.   Image Credit: Twitter(@COVIDNewsByMIB)

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar launched the All India Agri Transport Call Centre at a function in Krishi Bhavan today to facilitate the inter-state movement of perishables in the current situation of lockdown due to the COVID-19 threat. The Call Centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers can be called from any mobile or landline phone any time of the day or night.

The 24x7 service All India Agri Transport Call Centre is an initiative of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW), Government of India for coordination between States for inter-state movement of perishables - Vegetables & Fruits, Agri Inputs like seeds, pesticides, and fertilizer, etc.

Truck drivers and helpers, traders, retailers, transporters farmers, manufacturers or any other stakeholder who is facing problems in inter-state movement of agricultural, horticultural or any other perishable commodities besides seeds and fertilizers may seek help by calling at the Call Centre. Call Center Executives will forward the vehicle & consignment details along with the help needed, to State Government officials for resolution of issues.

Operated by the IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Limited (IKSL) from their offices in Faridabad, Haryana, the Call Centre lines will initially be manned by 10 customer executives round the clock in 3 shifts of 8 hours each. The Call Centre service may be escalated to the full capacity of 20 seats based on requirements. The Call Centre Executives will also maintain records and verify the disposal of the problem as the case may be.

The Ministers of State (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) Shri Parshottam Rupala and Shri Kailash Choudhary, Secretary (AC&FW), Shri Sanjay Agarwal, and senior officers of the Ministry were present during the launch function of the All India Agri Transport Call Centre. The 24x7 Call Centre service is part of several measures undertaken by the DAC&FW to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the lockdown period.

(With Inputs from PIB)

