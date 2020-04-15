Left Menu
Migrant gathering at Bandra attempt to disrupt communal harmony in Maharashtra: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:38 IST
Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into Tuesday's gathering of migrants at Mumbai's Bandra railway station and said it was an attempt to disrupt communal harmony and negate the state's efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Addressing a press conference through a video link, he cited a letter of the South Central Railways for starting special trains to transport migrant labourers that might have triggered the gathering at Bandra.

A large number of migrant workers gathered at the Bandra railway station on Tuesday, forcing the police to take stern action to disperse them. Migrant workers have been stranded at various places, including at state borders, ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Chavan said a police probe into the matter has already been launched and the guilty will be brought to book. He said he smelt a political conspiracy behind the campaigns being run on social media to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra.

"Whatever happened on Tuesday, there needs to be a thorough investigation into it. "There are some who want to disturb the communal harmony in Maharashtra and negate the state's efforts to fight coronavirus," he said.

Taking on the BJP, Chavan said, "Who is patronising the social media campaigns to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra? It smells of a political conspiracy. This is not the time to play politics, but who is running such social media campaigns needs to be found out." PTI SKC RC.

