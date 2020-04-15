Coronavirus: NCW asks Bihar govt to equip ASHA workers with sanitisers and masks

The NCW has asked Bihar government to ensure that ASHA workers who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus are equipped with sanitizers and masks before they set out to work

This comes after media reports said ASHA workers were forced to screen migrants without masks in Bihar

The National Commission for Women has written a letter to Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar in this regard. "ASHA workers are #CoronaWarriors & the situation around #COVID19 crises demands their health safety while on duty. NCW has written to Bihar Chief Secretary to ensure #Frontline workers are equipped with sanitizers and mask before they set out to work," the NCW said in a tweet.

