No deduction from salaries, contributions to PM-CARES Fund voluntary : AIIMS Delhi to Resident doctors

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration informed that no deductions will be made from the salaries and the Resident doctors who wish to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund should voulntarily do so.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:54 IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration informed that no deductions will be made from the salaries and the Resident doctors who wish to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund should voulntarily do so. The AIIMS Registrar approved the option of 'opt-in' donation to make contributions to PM CARES Fund.

"The Resident Doctor's Association is hereby informed that no deduction will be made from the salaries of the Resident Doctors. Those Residents who wish to donate to the PM CARES fund should inform the Academic Section, in writing, by April 20," said AIIMS Registrar. The administration further said that there is no shortage of funds at AIIMS New Delhi for procurement of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and "therefore no donation shall be accepted from Resident Doctors for local use at AIIMS New Delhi."

This is in the backdrop of the RDA, in response to the AIIMS administration appealing all resident doctors to contribute their one day salary to PM CARES, had requested that the donations to the PM CARES Fund should be done voluntarily and the funds should be used locally for making Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other facilities available. Earlier, the AIIMS Registrar on April 8 had said, "The Resident Doctor's Association is advised to clarify whether they wish to contribute for the above noble cause or not. There will be no provision for an 'Opt-in' contribution." (ANI)

