PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:34 IST
Three more die of COVID-19 in UP; total cases 727

Uttar Pradesh reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases and three fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 727 and the death toll in the state to 11, an official said. Among the latest deaths, one each was reported from Lucknow, Agra and Kanpur, he said. Out of the eight cases, three were reported from Agra, one each from Basti, Meerut, Bulanshahr, Varanasi and Moradabad. "Total 727 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state in 44 districts, of them 55 patients have been treated and discharged," Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

He said presently 10,661 patients are kept in quarantine facility. The health department study showed that 46.5 per cent cases are between the age group of 21-40 years, followed by 41-60 years of age group that has 26 per cent cases, the official said.

In 0-20 years of age group, there are 17 per cent cases, while 10.5 per cent cases were of those above 60 years, Prasad said. He said the government has decided to conduct a "death audit" of all those who died of the deadly disease that could help them in dealing future cases.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information and Home, Awanish Awasthi said of the total COVID-19 cases in the state, 619 are from the government-identified hotspots. He said of the total cases, 58-60 per cent are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation or those who are related with them or came in their contact.

"In Uttar Pradesh, 2,717 such people have been identified and 2,470 have been quarantined," Awasthi said. Prasad said among those who died mostly included elderly persons or those who had some underlying medical condition.

