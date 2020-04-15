Left Menu
Nizamuddin event returnee dies of COVID-19; Dharavi toll 8

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:50 IST
A 55-year-old resident of Dharavi, who had attended the last month's religious meet at Delhi's Nizamuddin, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, said a senior BMC official. The man was undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital since April 10 after testing positive for coronavirus, he said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Dharavi increased to eight, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The sprawling slum colony at the heart of Mumbai has so far recorded 60 coronavirus cases, five of them in the last 12 hours, he said.

All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi, the official said. "Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the BMC official said.

He said the man who died on Wednesday was staying in an apartment opposite Dr Baliga Nagar in Dharavi, one of the biggest slum areas in Asia, and had attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin. The mega gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin had emerged as a key source of COVID-19 spread in the country.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease.

