Ration dealer held for raping married woman in UP's Shamli

A ration dealer in Kandhla town of Shamli district was arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old married woman at her home on Wednesday, police said. The woman had requested the accused to bring the rations to her home in Shekhzadan locality of the town amid the nationwide lockdown and the accused agreed to deliver it home, they said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told reporters that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who has been arrested. According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she had gone to the fair-price shop where the accused promised her of delivering the items home. Once he reached her home with the rations, the man raped her while she was alone.

The victim's husband works in Punjab and is stuck there since the lockdown was enforced on March 25..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

