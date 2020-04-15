J-K Police donates Rs 9.47 crore towards COVID-19 mitigation efforts

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday donated Rs 9.47 crore to the J-K COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid the effort of the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Union Territory

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh presented the cheque to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on behalf of the J-K police here. The donation is a collective effort of all ranks of J-K Police wherein all gazetted officers have contributed two day's salary and all non-gazetted police personnel have contributed a day's salary towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund, an official spokesperson said

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the efforts of the department and outlined the collective responsibility of individuals, institutions, and organizations in coming forward to play their role in protecting communities and fellow countrymen in this time of crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

