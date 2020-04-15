Man shot at after he coughs while playing Ludo in Greater Noida

Amid fears over the spread of COVID-19, a man was allegedly shot at for coughing while playing Ludo. The incident took place at Dayanagar village in Jarcha on Tuesday. "The accused fired at the man following an altercation. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused," said Rajesh Singh, DCP Zone 3.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when four people were playing Ludo in Jarcha's Senthli Temple while the accused was passing by. The injured and the accused had some altercation following which the accused shot at the injured. "Jai Veer then shot Prashant in his leg. Prashant was admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. Doctors have informed that Prashant is out of danger. On receiving the information, police reached the spot. The accused will be arrested soon," Singh added.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant claimed that Jai Veer was drunk while he fired at him. "We were playing ludo when the incident occurred. He came and he was drunk. He asked us what were we doing there, I answered that we were playing a game. He then argued that why did I answer him first. I did not know he was carrying a pistol," said Prashant. (ANI)

