11 arrested in connection with crowd of migrants in Bandra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:04 IST
The police have arrested a total of 11 persons including a journalist in connnection with the crowd of migrant labourers which gathered in suburban Bandra on Tuesday, officials said. The police have registered three cases in connection with the incident so far.

In the first case, registered against the mob of around 800 to 1,000 persons for unlawful assembly, rioting, violation of prohibitory orders during the lockdown, nine persons were arrested on Wednesday. They were allegedly part of the mob.

In a second offence, police arrested Vinay Dubey, a resident of Airoli in neighbouring Navi Mubai for `promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups'. Dubey had allegedly posted a video on Facebook and comments on other social media sites, seeking train services for taking stranded laboures to their home states.

In a third case, newschannel journalist Rahul Kulkarni was arrested for `spreading misinformation' over his report that the government was thinking to starting Jan Sadharan train services for migrants, which allegdly led to the crowd gathering in Bandra. Kulakarni and nine others will be produced before a court on Thursday. Dubey has already been remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

