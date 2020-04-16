Left Menu
Covid-Kurripukal: Kerala's online campaign about lockdown's positive aspects

A college in Kerala has launched an online campaign to get people talk about the positive aspects of coronavirus-induced country-wide lockdown.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A college in Kerala has launched an online campaign to get people talk about the positive aspects of coronavirus-induced country-wide lockdown. St. Teresa's College in the Ernakulam district started the campaign 'Covid-Kurripukal' on social media, aimed at reaching out to people across all 14 districts of Kerala.

''The lockdown need not be all about suffocation or boredom. With the right perspective, there can be a lot of positivity around, like spending quality time with family and learning new skills. People can share their stories over WhatsApp and Instagram," said Nirmala Padmanabhan, Assistant Professor and coordinator of extension activities in the college. Launched on April 14, the campaign provides an opportunity to people to share their personal anecdotes and experiences about any distinctive and unique aspect they observed during these days. The idea is to instil hope and spread positivity.

"The campaign started receiving stories within hours of its launch... A team of over 200 students will manage the campaign and propagate the inspiring stories through social media. The idea is to run the campaign through the length of the lockdown till May 3," Padmanabhan added. It has been launched in two languages, English and Malayalam.

The best stories are shared on different platforms to motivate the people, who use online activities as the outside world remains under safety lockdown. The campaign conducted by the College Student Union comprises of 13 members and the College Under25 team, which includes 151 student members in association with Unnat Bharath Abhiyan. (ANI)

