SSC's officers, staff members to contribute one day's salary to PM CARES fund

All officers and staff members of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), that conducts recruitment for a large number of Group B and C posts in central government departments, will contribute one day's salary to PM CARES fund, according to an official communique issued on Thursday. The decision was taken during a special meeting of the SSC held to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. A decision on fresh dates for the remaining days of combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination (tier-I) 2019, junior engineer (paper-I) examination, 2019, stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2019 and skill test for combined higher secondary level examination, 2018 will be taken after May 3, 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown, it said. The rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the commission and its regional/sub-regional offices, the statement said. Annual calendar of examinations notified by the commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations, it said.

"Further, it was decided that all officers and staff members of the SSC will contribute one day’s salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund)," the statement added..

