Keralite man walks carrying ailing father on shoulder due to lockdown restrictions

A man carried his 89-year old ailing father on his shoulder and walked under the blazing sun for nearly one kilo meter to their home after police allegedly stopped their autorickshaw citing lockdown restrictions in Punalur town in this south Kerala district. A video has gone viral on social media showing the man carrying his hefty, bare-chested father who wasdischarged from a government hospital after treatment for urinary infection on Wednesday, prompting the state Human Rights panel to register a case on its own.

Kollam Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hari Sankar has ordered a probe by a senior officer into the incident, police said, adding they did not possess necessary document for their travel as required during the lockdown. Roymon, a native of Kulathupuzha, had to face the alleged ordeal while bringing back his father P G George from the hospital.

Later talking to local TV channels, the man alleged the police stopped the vehicle about a kilo meter away from his house and didn't let them proceed further even after showing the hospital documents. As the incident drew condemnation, the state Human Rights Commission initiated a case on its own and asked district police chief to submit a report, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

