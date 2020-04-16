Left Menu
Rajasthan COVID-19 tally reaches 1104, Jaipur among worst-affected cities

With 28 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Thursday, the state's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 1104, as per the State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 28 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Thursday, the state's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 1104, as per the State Health Department. The highest number of cases are from Jodhpur and Tonk (11 each), followed by Kota and Jhunjhunu (2 each) and Ajmer and Bikaner (1 each).Out of 1104 patients, 483 are from Jaipur, 116 from Jodhpur and 86 from Kota. Moreover, samples of 5938 people are under process for COVID-19 testing.

As per the State Health Department, 82 people have been cured and discharged in Rajasthan.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus tally reached 12,380 cases on Thursday.941 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.Out of the total tally, 10,477 are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated.With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

