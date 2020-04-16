Left Menu
Woman shot dead by physically challenged man in UP, video goes viral on social media

PTI | Etah | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:54 IST
In a murder captured on camera, a physically challenged man shot dead a 65-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on Thursday

The incident took place in Hodalpur village on Thursday afternoon outside the woman’s house, which the accused—Monu—wanted to buy, police said. According to police, Jamwanti, also called Shyamvati, had instead sold her house to somebody else. Infuriated at it, Monu, who was also the woman's neighbour, fired at her twice from a country-made weapon. In the minute-long video which went viral on social media, the accused can be seen crawling up to the woman and firing at her while loading his weapon multiple times. The woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where she died, SSP Sushil Dhule said. Monu was nabbed from his friend's house where he was hiding. The SSP said action will be taken against those who helped him in hiding from police. Police are also mulling action against people who uploaded the video on social media.

