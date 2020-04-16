25-yr-old man electrocuted to death in J-K's Doda

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted to death at his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday afternoon while attempting to repair an electrical appliance, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Bikey, a resident of Galli tehsil in the district, they added. Police said Bikey was trying to repair a heating appliance when he was electrocuted

"Rajesh was trying to fix the problem when he was electrocuted. He fell unconscious. Family members called the police and simultaneously rushed him to CHC (Community Health Centre) Thathri, where duty doctors declared him dead on arrival," said Raj Singh Gouria, Superintendent of Police, Bhadarwah

The body was handed over to the family members for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officer said.

