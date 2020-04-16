Left Menu
Seva Bharati to financially compensate health workers, journalists who got infected with coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:32 IST
The RSS-affiliated Seva Bharati will give a monetary compensation to the health workers, sanitation workers and journalists, who got infected with the coronavirus while performing their duties during the lockdown in national capital. Sangh's Delhi unit prachar pramukh Reetesh Agarwal said the Seva Bharati will give a monetary compensation of Rs 25,000 to the health workers, sanitation workers and journalists, who got infected with the coronavirus while working during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Similarly, if anyone belonging to these professions died due to the deadly virus, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will give a Rs-one lakh compensation to his family, he added. Till date, the Seva Bharati has provided ration kits to more than 1.22 lakh families and distributed over 28 lakh food packets.

Besides distributing food at 910 locations in Delhi, the Sangh and its affiliates are also providing face masks and other safety equipment to health workers. To further expand the reach of its welfare work in Delhi, the Seva Bharati has launched the UTKARSH mobile app, Agarwal said.

Stranded students, labourers and others can seek help from the organisation through this app during the lockdown, he added. A number of people are facing a food crunch due to the ongoing lockdown, Agarwal said.

"Therefore, the allied organisations of the RSS are empathetically working with full zeal and devotion, and reaching every nook and corner of the society to provide the necessary assistance to the needy people," he added..

