PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 534 20 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 32 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 74 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 33 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1578 40 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 6 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 871 64 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 213 61 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 36 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 314 36 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 28 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 315 82 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 394 245 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1090 64 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 3081 295 187 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 7 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 60 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 186 27 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1104 82 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1267 180 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 650 118 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 37 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 773 69 13 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 188 51 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 12935 1571 436 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 12,759 and the death toll at 420. The ministry said that 1515 people have so far recovered from the infection.

