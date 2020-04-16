Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola opens up its technology platform Ola CONNECTS to govts for free to fight coronavirus

Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced that it is offering its technology platform and capabilities to governments and public service organisations across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis through its newly launched Ola CONNECTS initiative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:48 IST
Ola opens up its technology platform Ola CONNECTS to govts for free to fight coronavirus
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced that it is offering its technology platform and capabilities to governments and public service organisations across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis through its newly launched Ola CONNECTS initiative. "Ola CONNECTS (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) can be deployed as a turn-key solution or customised to specific requirements, to assist governments and its various agencies in managing realtime war rooms for various operations at scale, with 100 per cent data privacy and world-class security," Ola said in a statement.

The platform will have capabilities such as navigation and real-time tracking, to track millions of enrolled vehicles/people 24x7. Other capabilities include a real-time alert system as well as crowd and flow management, which will enable scheduling, flow control and planning capabilities to support social distancing norms.

Furthermore, AI-enabled selfie authentication will enable authorities to conduct random checks to ensure all preventive measures like usage of masks are being strictly adhered to. Ola also confirmed that it has collaborated with Punjab Government to provide officials with a medium to effectively track and manage over 17 lakh farmers' produce and their vehicle movement into mandis across the state while following social distancing norms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air traffic in Latin America falls 91% due to the coronavirus outbreak

Air traffic in Latin America in April has fallen 91 compared to a year earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak that fully grounded two of the regions largest airlines and canceled almost all other flights, industry group ALTA said on Thursd...

Punjab Police, volunteers maintain tight vigil at villages, mandis amid lockdown

As many as 8,620 Punjab Police personnel, along with 6,483 volunteers, are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil at the mandis and in villages to ensure smooth procurement operations amid the COVID-19 crisis, said an official statement on Thu...

ASI Harjeet Singh promoted as SI for exemplary courage during Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack

ASI Harjeet Singh, who lost his hand while bravely fighting off an attack by a bunch of goons at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi, has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, while three other police perso...

Reports: Bodies found at New Jersey nursing home

Police responding to an anonymous tip found more than a dozen bodies at a nursing home in northwestern New Jersey, according to news reports. Five bodies were found Sunday and 13 more were found on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020