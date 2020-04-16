Tripura to conduct COVID-19 test on people with fever, respiratory infection

The Tripura government on Thursday decided to conduct COVID 19 test on the people of who had a fever or severe acute respiratory infection in the past 10 days, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said. At a meeting of the council of ministers, it was also decided to incentivizs the frontline medical staff engaged in treating coronavirus patients.

People who visited OPD of state-run hospitals or were admitted at such facilities with fever or severe acute respiratory infection in the past 10 days will be tested for COVID-19, said Nath who is also the Cabinet spokesman. "A three-member committee headed by a senior doctor was formed. This panel will submit a report suggesting what kind of incentives can be provided to the frontline health workers," he said.

He said a total of 10,798 people were placed in quarantine facilities till date, out of whom 10,191 were released on completion of 14 days of observations. At present 465 people are in-home quarantine and 142 people are in institutional quarantine, the minister said.

He said the 46-year old woman, who was identified as the first COVID-19 patient of the state has recovered recently and is put under 14 days of institutional quarantine at Udaipur in Gomati district. Nath said wearing masks has been mandatory for all government and PSU employees in the state.

At present, the state has a stock of over 2.19 lakh triple-layer masks, 5,000 N-95 masks, 8.81 lakh gloves and one lakh PPE kits, he said..

