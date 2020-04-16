Police detain 605 in Manipur for violating lockdown, curfew

Manipur Police on Thursday detained 605 people for violating the national lockdown and the state-imposed curfew to contain the spread of COVID-19. A total of 440 vehicles were also impounded in connection with the violation, the police said in a release.

The violators were produced before the magistrates and courts concerned and imposed fines to the tune of Rs 70,250, it said. Police will continue to strictly enforce the lockdown and curfew during its stipulated period, the release added.

PTI CORR RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.