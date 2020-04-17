Left Menu
Security guard booked for infecting family with COVID-19 tests negative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:16 IST
A 54-year-old security guard, against whom an FIR was registered for allegedly infecting three members of a family with coronavirus in south Delhi, has tested negative, officials said on Friday. In the first week of April, an FIR was registered at the Defence Colony police station based on the family's complaint. But the test report of the guard that came out on April 11, showed he has tested negative for the virus.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) were part of the FIR. During inquiry, police learnt that the guard had visited the Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin markaz and was also said to be unwell. He had been absent from duty since April 3, police officials said.

The markaz, where a religious congregation was held in violation of orders restricting gathering of people, was one of the COVID-19 hotspots that led to the spread of the disease not only in Delhi but also several other parts of the country. On April 8, the security guard was traced to Okhla and an RT-PCR test was conducted on him, which came out negative.

"We have not received test reports of the security guard and will take appropriate action after we receive it. So far, he has not been arrested and no coercive action was taken against him and the case is still under investigation," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. “When we did technical analysis and checked the call details of the security guard, it was learnt that he had been to Nizamuddin for a sustained period of time and on that basis, we had registered a case," Kumar added.

Another official said, "No one has been arrested in connection with the case so far and the investigation is still underway. We are investigating the matter and will take the case to a logical conclusion." PTI BUN AMP SLB ABH ABH.

