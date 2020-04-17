Left Menu
MHA issues order to exempt certain activities under revised guidelines

Collection, harvesting, and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)/ Non-timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:33 IST
Construction activities in rural areas include water supply and sanitation, laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order to exempt certain activities under the consolidated revised guidelines to all Ministries/Departments (https://www.mha.gov.in/sites/default/files/MHA%20order%20dt%2015.04.2020%2C%20with%20Revised%20Consolidated%20Guidelines_compressed%20%283%29.pdf), regarding the Nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19.

The order exempts from lockdown restrictions certain activities as below:

Collection, harvesting, and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)/ Non-timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.

Bamboo, coconut, areca nut, cocoa, spices plantations, and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale, and marketing.

Non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Companies (NBFC--MFIs), with bare minimum staff.Cooperative Credit Societies.

Construction activities in rural areas include water supply and sanitation, laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

