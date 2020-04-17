MHA issues order to exempt certain activities under revised guidelines
Collection, harvesting, and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)/ Non-timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:33 IST
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order to exempt certain activities under the consolidated revised guidelines to all Ministries/Departments (https://www.mha.gov.in/sites/default/files/MHA%20order%20dt%2015.04.2020%2C%20with%20Revised%20Consolidated%20Guidelines_compressed%20%283%29.pdf), regarding the Nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19.
The order exempts from lockdown restrictions certain activities as below:
Collection, harvesting, and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)/ Non-timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.
Bamboo, coconut, areca nut, cocoa, spices plantations, and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale, and marketing.
Non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Companies (NBFC--MFIs), with bare minimum staff.Cooperative Credit Societies.
Construction activities in rural areas include water supply and sanitation, laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Lindiwe Sisulu appeals to refrain from cutting water supply
HC asks BMC to restore power & water supply to building
J'khand minister asks officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply to people amid lockdown
Ensure adequate water supply in rural areas during lockdown: Centre advises states
Govt to not tolerate sabotage of water supply interventions, Sisulu warns