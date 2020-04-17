Jawan injured in attack by militants in J-K's Pulwama

A jawan was injured in an attack by militants on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. The militants opened firing on a mobile checkpoint established by security forces at the Newa area in Pulwama and a jawan was injured, a police official said

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the assailants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.