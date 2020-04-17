Jawan injured in attack by militants in J-K's Pulwama

Jawan injured in attack by militants in J-K's PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:48 IST
A jawan was injured in an attack by militants on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. The militants opened firing on a mobile checkpoint established by security forces at the Newa area in Pulwama and a jawan was injured, a police official said
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the assailants.
