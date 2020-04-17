Students violating COVID-19 will invite action: JNU

Left Menu
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday said that some students, who are "openly flouting" the COVID-19 guidelines, will invite disciplinary action, and hence the students should strictly follow the guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday said that some students, who are "openly flouting" the COVID-19 guidelines, will invite disciplinary action, and hence the students should strictly follow the guidelines. The JNU Chief Proctor has issued a notice in this regard stating that "even as the essential service providers of JNU have been working tirelessly to meet the requirements of the university community, and ensuring their safety and security, it has been found that some students are openly flouting the COVID-19 guidelines even after reminders, thereby putting themselves as well as the entire community to serious health risk."

It has been brought to the notice of the university administration that they have disregarded requests of the shopkeepers and the guards on duty to maintain queue while entering the shops and milk booth, to keep social distancing and wear masks, reads the notice. "These students have also been purposelessly cycling and walking on the road. Such students are advised to follow the COVID-19 guidelines in letter and spirit. Any violation of the guidelines will invite disciplinary action," the notice further reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

