Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:44 IST
MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet

The Home Ministry has asked all states and UTs to screen Rohingya Muslims living under their jurisdiction for COVID-19 as many of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said on Friday. In a communication to Chief Secretaries and DGPs, the ministry said there have been reports that several Rohingya Muslims have attended 'Ijtemas' and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat and there is a possibility of their contracting COVID-19.

The ministry said the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad had attended Tablighi Jamaat 'Ijtema' at Haryana's Mewat, and had also attended the meet at the national capital's Nizamuddin. Similarly, Rohingyas living in Delhi's Shram Vihar and Shaheen Bagh localities who had gone for Tablighi Jamaat activities, have not returned to their camps, it said. There are also reports from Derabassi, Punjab, and Jammu area of Jammu and Kashmir about the presence of Rohingya Muslims, who have come there after working for Tablighi Jamaat, the ministry said.

"Therefore, Rohingya Muslims and their contacts may need to be screened for COVID-19. Accordingly, necessary measures may be taken in this regard on priority," the communication said. According to the home ministry, there are around 40,000 Rohingya refugees living in different parts of the country, including in Delhi, Jammu and Hyderabad.

Last month, eight Rohingya Muslims, who have been living in Jammu, were put in quarantine after they attended the Nizamuddin meet. So far, more than 500 COVID-19 positive cases and about 20 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Tabligihi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin.

Over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners of the Islamic organisation, were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month despite the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. At least 9,000 people took part in the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

The participants included citizens of 41 nationalities --379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshi, 77 from Kyrgyzstan, 75 Malaysian, 65 Thai, 63 Myanmarese and 33 Sri Lankans. The home ministry had also asked the Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

The Home Ministry had said about 2,100 foreigners have come to India since January 1 and indulged in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian league could restart with masked players: virologist

Belgian football could return with the players wearing face masks, according to a top consultant virologist helping the countrys government fight the coronavirus pandemic. One of the ideas we have is handing out face masks in order to play ...

Rajasthan receives 10,000 rapid test kits, to get 2 lakh more in 3 days

Rajasthan on Friday started conducting rapid tests for COVID-19 with the arrival of 10,000 testing kits, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. He informed that 50,000 more kits will come by Friday night and the state will get 2 lakh rapid testi...

Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China - State Department

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any future arms control talks must focus on a U.S. proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement.Th...

UK govt science adviser confident health service capacity will not be breached

The British governments top science adviser on Friday said he was confident that the capacity of the National Health Service NHS would not be breached during the coronavirus outbreak thanks to measures taken to stem the pace of transmission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020