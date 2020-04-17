Left Menu
14 new COVID-19 cases in J-K; one more death reported from Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:44 IST
Fourteen people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 328, while the death toll rose to five after a patient died of the disease in the Union Territory's Kashmir division, officials said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 281, while 42 patients have recovered and five have died, according to the daily media bulletin on COVID-19.

All the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said. Till date, 59,205 travellers and persons who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, the bulletin said. It said 7,631 persons are in quarantine, including at facilities operated by government.

Out of this, 281 are in hospital isolation, 260 in hospital quarantine and 27,366 under home surveillance, it said. Besides, 23,662 persons have completed their surveillance period. Four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged on Friday from the C D Hospital in Jammu. One COVID-19 patient died at the SKIMS in Bemina, the bulletin said. It said out of the 6,438 test results available, 6,110 samples have tested as negative till Friday.

Providing a district-wise breakup, it said Srinagar has reported 78 cases, wherein 65 are active cases, 12 people have recovered and one has died; Bandipora has 75 cases with 63 active case, 11 recoveries and one death; Baramulla has 42 positive cases with 41 active cases and one death; Kupwara has 27 positive cases and all are active; Shopian has 17 positive cases out of which 15 are active cases and two have recovered. Ganderbal has reported 14 positive cases and they are all active; Budgam has 12 positive cases of which nine are active and three are recoveries; Kulgam has five cases which are all active; Pulwama has three positive cases where two are active and one has recovered; and Anantnag has one active case, it said. Jammu has 26 positive cases of which 22 are active and four have recovered; Udhampur has 20 positive cases of which 14 are active, five have recovered and one has died, while Rajouri has three positive cases and all have recovered, the bulletin said. Samba district has four positive cases which are all active and Kishtwar has one case which has recovered, it said.

The bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

