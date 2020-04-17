Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi district police constitutes coronavirus sanitisation cell

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:06 IST
New Delhi district police constitutes coronavirus sanitisation cell

The New Delhi district police has constituted a coronavirus sanitisation cell to keep personnel safe from the disease, officials said on Friday. The cell will have teams at the Parliament Street subdivision, Chankyapuri subdivision, Connaught Place subdivision, Barakhamba subdivision and District Line, they said. The teams will operated under the supervision of additional commissioner of police, Chankyapuri, Pragya Anand, the officials said

Each subdivision has been provided with a hand sanitiser machine made by the DRDO and disinfectant liquid sodium hypochlorite

Police stations, buildings, including police colonies, police vehicles, pickets and barricades, in the New Delhi police district will be sanitised after every change of shift, a senior police officer said. The teams will ensure no corner of buildings and pickets are left un-sanitised. Even chairs at the pickets will be sanitised, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India Post delivering life-saving drugs in remote areas, pensions at doorstep

By Sahil Pandey Amid the challenges posed by coronavirus , India Post is making efforts to provide relief to people by delivering life-saving drugs to patients living in remote areas and providing pension and social security benefits thr...

UK was too slow on coronavirus and 40,000 could die, professor says

The British government was too slow to react on several fronts to the novel coronavirus outbreak that could cause the deaths of 40,000 people in the United Kingdom, a leading public health professor told lawmakers on Friday. Prime Minister ...

FACTBOX-Canada offers C$2.5 bln for hard-hit energy sector as part of COVID-19 stimulus

Canada to invest C1.7 billion 1.2 billion to clean up orphan and abandoned wells, set up C750 million emission reduction loan fund and offer C962 million to regional development agencies to help small businesses. Bank of Canada to buy up ...

MHA extends consular services to foreign nationals till May 3

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday extended the period of providing consular services to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in view of COVID-19 pandemic, till May 3. Regular visa, e-visa or sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020