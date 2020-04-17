New Delhi district police constitutes coronavirus sanitisation cell

New Delhi district police constitutes coronavirus sanitisation cellPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:06 IST
The New Delhi district police has constituted a coronavirus sanitisation cell to keep personnel safe from the disease, officials said on Friday. The cell will have teams at the Parliament Street subdivision, Chankyapuri subdivision, Connaught Place subdivision, Barakhamba subdivision and District Line, they said. The teams will operated under the supervision of additional commissioner of police, Chankyapuri, Pragya Anand, the officials said
Each subdivision has been provided with a hand sanitiser machine made by the DRDO and disinfectant liquid sodium hypochlorite
Police stations, buildings, including police colonies, police vehicles, pickets and barricades, in the New Delhi police district will be sanitised after every change of shift, a senior police officer said. The teams will ensure no corner of buildings and pickets are left un-sanitised. Even chairs at the pickets will be sanitised, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Parliament Street
- Connaught Place
- Barakhamba
- DRDO
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.
After Munich, pressure on NRAI to cancel New Delhi World Cup
Govt reaches out to IT majors to for COVID-19 management assistance New Delhi, Ap'
New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
LNJP and GB Pant Hospital in New Delhi to be converted into COVID-19 Management Center from Monday