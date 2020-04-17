New Delhi district police constitutes coronavirus sanitisation cell

The New Delhi district police has constituted a coronavirus sanitisation cell to keep personnel safe from the disease, officials said on Friday. The cell will have teams at the Parliament Street subdivision, Chankyapuri subdivision, Connaught Place subdivision, Barakhamba subdivision and District Line, they said. The teams will operated under the supervision of additional commissioner of police, Chankyapuri, Pragya Anand, the officials said

Each subdivision has been provided with a hand sanitiser machine made by the DRDO and disinfectant liquid sodium hypochlorite

Police stations, buildings, including police colonies, police vehicles, pickets and barricades, in the New Delhi police district will be sanitised after every change of shift, a senior police officer said. The teams will ensure no corner of buildings and pickets are left un-sanitised. Even chairs at the pickets will be sanitised, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

