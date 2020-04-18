ECoR ensures supply of medicines to various locations amid lockdown

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken steps to ensure the supply of important medicines to various locations within its jurisdiction, an official said on Saturday. Several cartons of medicine have been transported to different railway stations amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Medicine packets were delivered at different railway stations, including Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar. While medicines are continuously being loaded and unloaded at different stations, a total of 41 cartons were transported from Bhubaneswar in 00531 Cuttack-Vishakhapatnam Parcel Express to Vizianagaram on Friday, he said.

Similarly, 26 cartons of medicine were received at Vishakhapatnam railway station on Friday by 00759 Howrah- Secunderabad Parcel Express, he said. In Sambalpur division, altogether 70 cartons of medicine were received at Sambalpur railway station which was booked from Ahmedabad in 00932 Kankaria-Cuttack Parcel Express.

Also one carton was booked in 00529 Sambalpur- Vishakhapatnam Parcel Express from Bargarh to Titagarh, an ECoR statement said, adding that one carton was also booked from Vishakhapatnam to Palasa railway station and 17 cartons were sent from Yashvantpur to Bhubaneswar. As many as 219 cartons containing medicine were sent from Kankeria to Cuttack and 266 cartons from Secunderabad to Khurda Road in different parcel express trains, it said.

Apart from carrying medicines, parcel trains being run by the ECoR are also transporting important medical equipment to different places, besides essential items such as milk powder, it said. While the country is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the railways has been transporting food grains, petroleum products, coal, fruits, vegetables, milk, edible oil, sugar and salt and many other items to meet the requirements of the people, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

