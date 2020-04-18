Leopard caught near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu

A female leopard was captured alive by the wildlife department near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The movement of the leopard along with two cubs was reported in Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine, and nearby Tarakote track over the past one week, following which the wildlife department laid down cages at various places, they said

The officials said the female leopard was found trapped in one of the cages near the town on Friday and was subsequently shifted to Manda Zoo in Jammu. The efforts are on to capture the cubs who avoided the trap and are believed to have fled towards the forest area, they said

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been suspended since March 18 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.