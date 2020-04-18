Over 3,600 people detained for violating lockdown in Delhi

Over 270 cases were registered and 3,608 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating lockdown orders, police said

According to the data shared by the police, 271 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm

A total of 3,608 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 301 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data showed. A total of 677 movement passes were issued and 188 cases registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, the police said. Since March 24, 94,686 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

