274 flights operated under Lifeline Udan to transport essential medical items: MoCA

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday said that 274 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and private carriers to transport essential medical items to remote parts of the country to combat COVID-19.

"Lifeline Udan flights are being operated by the MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India's war against COVID-19. 274 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 175 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air," said the ministry in a statement.

"Cargo transported to date is around 463.15 tons. Aerial distance covered by Lifeline Udan flights to date is over 2,73,275 km," added the statement. (ANI)

