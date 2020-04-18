Zoramthanga thanks Karnataka and Telangana govts for helping stranded Mizos

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday thanked the Karnataka and Telangana governments for providing relief to the stranded Mizos in their states. "Big round of applause to the government of Telangana for being one shining quantum of hope for the stranded Mizos.

I truly thank Shri Chandrashekar Rao Ji for being an ambient tower of relief for the needy in these trying times," Zoramthanga said in a tweet. The Mizoram chief minister also thanked the Karanataka government for helping the stranded Mizos.

"Thanking you from the bottom of my heart Shri @GovindKarjol Ji, Honble Dy CM, Karnataka for your kind gesture in bringing relief aids to stranded Mizos in Bangalore. Mizoram will forever be grateful for your kind act of generosity," he said in a tweet. At least 2,391 people from Mizoram are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from the 2,391 people, 185 Mizos are also stranded abroad due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The Mizoram government on April 15 had launched a website tankhang.mizoram.gov.in. for stranded Mizos to report to the state government.

