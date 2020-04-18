Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoramthanga thanks Karnataka and Telangana govts for helping stranded Mizos

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:35 IST
Zoramthanga thanks Karnataka and Telangana govts for helping stranded Mizos

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday thanked the Karnataka and Telangana governments for providing relief to the stranded Mizos in their states. "Big round of applause to the government of Telangana for being one shining quantum of hope for the stranded Mizos.

I truly thank Shri Chandrashekar Rao Ji for being an ambient tower of relief for the needy in these trying times," Zoramthanga said in a tweet. The Mizoram chief minister also thanked the Karanataka government for helping the stranded Mizos.

"Thanking you from the bottom of my heart Shri @GovindKarjol Ji, Honble Dy CM, Karnataka for your kind gesture in bringing relief aids to stranded Mizos in Bangalore. Mizoram will forever be grateful for your kind act of generosity," he said in a tweet. At least 2,391 people from Mizoram are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from the 2,391 people, 185 Mizos are also stranded abroad due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The Mizoram government on April 15 had launched a website tankhang.mizoram.gov.in. for stranded Mizos to report to the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...

BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM 2-3 swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit 3-1 into third place and leaving Fnatic 5-0 as the l...

49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372. Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020