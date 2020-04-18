3 held for hitting civic staff, cops during anti-hawker drive

Two women and a man were arrestedin Mankhurd for allegedly assaulting civic staff and policeduring a drive against illegal hawkers, an official said onSaturday

The incident took place in Lallubhai Compound onFriday morning, an official said

"The civic staff and police personnel suffered minorinjuries. We have arrested two women and a man for theassault," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

