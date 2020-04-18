Left Menu
3 held for hitting civic staff, cops during anti-hawker drive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:39 IST
Two women and a man were arrestedin Mankhurd for allegedly assaulting civic staff and policeduring a drive against illegal hawkers, an official said onSaturday

The incident took place in Lallubhai Compound onFriday morning, an official said

"The civic staff and police personnel suffered minorinjuries. We have arrested two women and a man for theassault," he added.

