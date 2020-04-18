Left Menu
Lockdown violation lands 34 people behind bars in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:59 IST
Thirty-four people were arrested and 237 vehicle owners penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place.

"Eleven FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violations and 34 people arrested. A total of 776 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 237 of them, while 10 others was impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars teh assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meets, protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

According to official figures, around 2,507 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far, 95 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to officials.

