JKSLSA sets up helplines to reach out people in distress

JKSLSA sets up helplines to reach out people in distressPTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:01 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) set up helplines on Saturday as part of its effort to reach out to people in distress during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The helplines manned by District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretaries were launched across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a spokesperson said.
In order to redress the grievances of laborers and daily wagers from other parts of the country stranded in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a helpline is being managed by a committee, he said. Another helpline to redress the grievances of people including students belonging to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh and stranded outside has been constituted.
Apart from this, a helpline to provide necessary educational guidance and e-learning for children has been constituted. The spokesperson also said that around 630 para-legal volunteers are leaving no stone unturned in extending helping hand to the people in need.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Ladakh
- Union Territories
ALSO READ
Lockdown: 42 people held for defying prohibitory orders in Kashmir
COVID-19 patients responding well to treatment in Kashmir hospital, say doctors
J-K at risk of becoming police state: NC on remarks of IGP Kashmir over domicile law
3 more test coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir, cases rise to 78
Two arrested for circulating fake news in Kashmir