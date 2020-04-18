Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector.
At around 8:30 PM, Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation. The Indian army is retaliating fittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
