Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector.

At around 8:30 PM, Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation. The Indian army is retaliating fittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

