Left Menu
Development News Edition

106 stranded foreigners leave for London from Goa airport

One hundred six foreign nationals including an infant, who were stranded in Goa due to the COVID-19 lockdown, left for London by a special flight on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-04-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 03:32 IST
106 stranded foreigners leave for London from Goa airport
Visual from Goa airport Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One hundred six foreign nationals including an infant, who were stranded in Goa due to the COVID-19 lockdown, left for London by a special flight on Saturday. They all were screened at Goa International Airport before departure.

The elderly among passengers were duly taken care of and assisted while boarding the flight. "It is a dedicated and selfless service of the staff of Airport Authority of India and other stakeholders," Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik told ANI over the phone.

He said the Goa Airport has installed a touch-free hand sanitising station for the passengers before their check-in. Thermal screening and social distancing norms are being maintained at the airport, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US 'deeply concern' over arrests of 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong: Pompeo

The United States on Saturday expressed concern over the arrest of at least 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concer...

Hundreds of parishioners attend Orthodox Easter Vigil in Georgia

Hundreds of Christian parishioners went to churches in ex-Soviet Georgia to attend Orthodox Easter Vigil despite a state of emergency and calls from the government and doctors to stay home amid outbreak of the coronavirus.Dozens went to the...

Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face unspecified consequences if it was knowingly responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, y...

MAD Lions sweep HAVU, reach Flashpoint final

MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0 on Saturday in the lower-bracket final at Flashpoint 1, setting up a rematch for the grand final of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive event. MAD Lions will face MIBR in Sundays grand final, five days after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020