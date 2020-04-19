Three Madhya Pradesh officials suspended for pic with liquor bottles

Three patwaris (revenue department officials) were suspended after a photograph of them holding liquor bottles went viral on social media. Ajay Dhakad, Dharmendra Mehra, and Dayaram Arma, posted as patwaris, were suspended by the SDM Bareilly Brajendra Singh Rawat yesterday.

The SDM suspended them on the instructions of Raisen collector Umashankar Bhargava. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

