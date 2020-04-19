Left Menu
Development News Edition

No relaxations in interstate, inter-district movement in HP after Apr 20: Police chief

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:11 IST
No relaxations in interstate, inter-district movement in HP after Apr 20: Police chief

Himachal Pradesh police chief Sita Ram Mardi on Sunday said interstate and inter-district movement in the state during the lockdown will remain suspended after April 20. His remarks come in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement last week that curbs could be eased in areas which are not coronavirus hotspots to allow some "select necessary activities" after April 20.

In a video statement, Mardi said some people are expecting that interstate and inter-district movement will be allowed after April 20. "I want to make clear that no interstate or inter-district movement will be allowed. So remain wherever you are till further instructions," the director general of police (DGP) said.

"Expectation leads to frustration and acceptance leads to peace and joy," he added. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. Modi on April 14 extended the lockdown till May 3.

Mardi also called on the people to cooperate with frontline workers like doctors, nurses and policemen in the fight against coronavirus. The police and frontline coronavirus warriors are taking risks to check the spread of COVID-19, he said.

So public should not misbehave with coronavirus warriors, rather they should treat them with respect, he said. Recently, attacks on teams of police and healthcare workers conducting tests or trying to take coronavirus patients to hospitals have been reported from different parts of the country.

As of Saturday, Himachal Pradesh has reported 40 coronavirus cases and two deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hope younger generation discovers 'Buniyaad': Sippy on show's rerun on DD

Like many other old favourites, Buniyaad is also back on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown, and director Ramesh Sippy is thrilled that even after over three decades, the serial has tremendous recall value. The show, written by Mano...

No coronavirus case at Niloufer hospital currently, staff quarantined as per protocol: Superintendent

The Superintendent of Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, has clarified that the hospital staff has been asked to stay in quarantine as part of a routine procedure and that currently there is no coronavirus case in the hospital. There are no co...

J-K administration asks Srinagar residents to start kitchen garden for essentials

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has asked its residents to grow vegetables and fruits in open spaces around their houses to address the issue of lack of essentials during emergency situations like the ongoing lockdown. Residents of Srina...

Department of Biotechnology designated central coordination agency for development of vaccine to fight COVID-19: Health Ministry.

Department of Biotechnology designated central coordination agency for development of vaccine to fight COVID-19 Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020