Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in containment zones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:25 IST
Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in containment zones

Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes during the lockdown. In a containment zone, people are not allowed to step out of their houses and government ensures delivery of essential items at their doorstep. Once an area is declared a containment zone, administration and police officials create a WhatsApp group where people place requests for essential items and authorities ensure their delivery at the doorstep.

Requesting anonymity, an official deployed at the government-run quarantine facility in Outer Delhi's Narela told PTI that several residents there have asked officials to provide them chicken biryani and mutton. In South Delhi, which has nine containment zones, some people demanded pizza and hot samosa, another official said.

The officials said in some containment zones in East, Central and Central Delhi, there received demands for sweets. "We don't fulfil frivolous demands. At a time when an area is sealed and declared containment zone in such a crisis, our duty is to ensure delivery of only essential items like vegetables, water and milk. We have told our field officials to ignore unusual demands ," a senior official said.

The Delhi government has identified 76 containment zones in the wake of coronavirus spread. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has climbed to 1,893 and of the 43 fatalities reported, 24 were aged above 60.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...

COVID-19: Delhi lawyer offers property to be used for quarantine centre for doctors, nurses

A noted lawyer of the Delhi High Court has offered his property in the posh Nizamuddin area to be used as a quarantine centre for doctors and medical professionals in the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui offered h...

Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will not relax the lockdown for at least a week as the coronavirus spread appears to have gained pace, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, asserting that the decision has been taken to save lives. Citing inst...

Transporters say not able to sustain highway toll charges

Protesting against proposed resumption of toll on national highways from Monday, transporters apex body AIMTC on Sunday said it will adversely affect rabi crop procurement, adding that over 85 per cent transporters are cash-starved small op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020