Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: First batch of 9,600 rapid test kits arrive in Kashmir valley

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:49 IST
COVID-19: First batch of 9,600 rapid test kits arrive in Kashmir valley

Kashmir has received the first batch of 9,600 rapid test kits as the valley is trying to ramp up testing in its fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. The rapid test kits help examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their blood stream to fight the novel coronavirus, which indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19.

The results of these tests take around 30 minutes. Doctors and healthcare workers can then determine the number of people who could be infected in a population sample. The kits would be used in the 83 red zones in the valley on a priority basis to help the administration expand the testing in these designated areas, the officials said.

“We have received the first batch of 9,600 rapid testing kits,” Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo told PTI. Mattoo said the kits were being dispatched to red zones in the valley and it would be distributed to each such containment zone.

The kits provide the results on the spot and would cut the time taken to determine the results, he said. The process will be hastened as these kits provide the results in about half-an-hour only, the director added.

Health officials said the rapid testing kits would help in expanding the testing in the areas designated as red zones. These kits would first be used to test people in each red zone and would also be used to test the frontline health workers, the officials said.

“Afterwards, the testing areas will be increased with the increase in the number of kits,” they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 v...

Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday local time and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- A Beautiful Mind. The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.The actor...

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...

COVID-19: Delhi lawyer offers property to be used for quarantine centre for doctors, nurses

A noted lawyer of the Delhi High Court has offered his property in the posh Nizamuddin area to be used as a quarantine centre for doctors and medical professionals in the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui offered h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020