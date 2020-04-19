E-commerce companies can't supply non-essential items: Union Home Secretary

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday said that while e-commerce companies can continue to provide essential goods but they are not permitted to supply non-essential goods like luxury products, mobile phones, TV etc. The Union Home Secretary has written a letter to all chief secretaries of the states and UTs in this regard.

"I would like to clarify that while operations of e-commerce companies for non-essential goods stands prohibited, however, they will continue to operate for essential goods as has been allowed earlier and continue to be allowed under clause 13(i) of these guidelines," Bhalla said about the e-commerce companies in the context of the revised lockdown guidelines. The Union Home Secretary further said that states are requested to clarify this to all the field agencies and also adequately disseminate amongst the general public so as to ensure smooth movement of the entire supply chain of essential goods, including by e-commerce firms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

