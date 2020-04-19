Left Menu
Two journos test positive for coronavirus in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:25 IST
In a first in Tamil Nadu, two city-based journalists on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, more than a month after the first case was reported in the state, authorities said. A reporter working for a Tamil daily and a sub-editor with a Tamil news television channel have tested positive for coronavirus, officials told PTI.

While the reporter has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the other is being treated at Government Stanley Hospital, they said, adding both are in 'stable' condition. A 52-year-old Sub-Inspector, a resident of police quarters at Alandur and posted in a downtown station also tested positive for coronavirus last night and he too is being treated at the RGGH and is doing well, the officials said.

Disinfection work is on in the respective neighbourhoods of the three people who have tested positive. "We are tracing their contacts and containment measures in their respective areas are on," an official said.

The first positive case was reported in Tamil Nadu on March 8. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said "expenses if any" in respect of the treatment for journalists will be met as per an announcement of Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Days ago, Palaniswami had said that the government will bear all expenses incurred in the event of journalists contracting the virus. Both testing, including the rapid test and the confirmatory RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test) and treatment for COVID-19 is free at all government medical college hospitals.

The rapid test (antibody test) was conducted at Bharathi Women's College here. Police said three men were arrested here in two separate incidents for allegedly selling liqour during the lockdown.

As many as 258 liquor bottles (180 ml each) and Rs 22,200 cash was seized from them. Also, Chennai police on Sunday said they seized 808 vehicles -733 motorcycles, 48 autorickshaws and 27 light motor vehicles (including cars)- for flouting lockdown norms.

They said the violations were between 6 AM (Saturday) and 6 AM (Sunday) and 1,155 First Information Reports have been filed in this connection..

