PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 15 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 647 65 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 92 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 26 13 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1893 207 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1604 94 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 249 104 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 11 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 341 47 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 38 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 390 111 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 401 270 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1407 131 72 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 3648 365 211 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 11 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 61 24 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 238 35 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1431 97 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 809 186 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 42 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1084 108 17 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 233 62 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 16285 2464 538 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 15712 and the death toll at 507. The ministry said that 2231 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.