Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:43 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 15 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 647 65 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 92 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 26 13 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1893 207 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1604 94 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 249 104 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 11 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 341 47 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 38 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 390 111 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 401 270 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1407 131 72 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 3648 365 211 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 11 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 61 24 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 238 35 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1431 97 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 809 186 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 42 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1084 108 17 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 233 62 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 16285 2464 538 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 15712 and the death toll at 507. The ministry said that 2231 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village ...

Soccer-AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when ...

When Ishant's "thirst for knowledge", no starry airs, impressed Gillespie

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie was very impressed with Ishant Sharmas thirst for knowledge when he played English county under his coaching, despite being an established international cricketer. Ishant, who has so far picked 297...

World cruise, begun before virus pandemic, approaching Spain

Passengers on a luxury liners around-the-world cruise, begun before the globe was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, are finally approaching the end of their odyssey after 15 weeks at sea. The ship, the Costa Deliziosa, was heading Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020