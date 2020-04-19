Left Menu
MP: NSA detainee COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:37 IST
A man detained under the National Security Act (NSA), who had recently tested coronavirus positive, escaped from a hospital here on Sunday while undergoing treatment, an official said. He escaped when he and other patients were being shifted to a super-specialty facility in the medical college and hospital, District Collector Bharat Yadav said.

This person and three others had been detained under the NSA for attacking health workers and police in Indore. They had been shifted from a jail in Indore to Jabalpur, he said.

The detainee had tested coronavirus positive on April 11, Yadav said. Jabalpur Superintendent S P Amit Singh said that following his escape, a search has been launched and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 announced for any information leading to his arrest.

"All the check posts have been informed about the escaped detainee," he said. Another police official said that they have circulated his photo on social media so that people can easily identify him and alert the authorities.

Yadav appealed to the people to inform the police as soon as they spot the patient..

