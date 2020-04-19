Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally now 97

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:49 IST
Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally now 97

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Noida on Sunday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 97 so far, officials said. The new cases, including a minor, were detected from Sector 8 and Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82 areas of the city, they said.

So far, 38 of the 97 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the district administration said in a statement. The recovery rate of the patients in the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is nearly 40 per cent, according to the statistics available.

"So far, 30 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed," the administration said. Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive case surfaces is identified as a hotspot, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the administration has ordered temporary sealing of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82 and Sector 8 till May 3 in compliance with the protocols in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, they said. During the period, entry into or exit out of the sealed areas will remain banned except only in emergency cases for which residents can inform Health Department's control room on 8076623612 or 6396776904 or contact the chief medical officer, Deputy Collector Rajeev Rai said in an order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Small, medium enterprises should act prudently, avoid over-leveraging: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday urged small and medium enterprises to act prudently and avoid over-leveraging during the current situation where there is a lot of uncertainty. Speaking at an event organised by FICCI Lad...

24 quarantined for suspected coronavirus escape from hospital

At least 24 people admitted in a state-run hospital in Maharashtras Palghar district for suspected coronavirus infection escaped from the facility over the last two days, police said on Sunday. A total of 187 persons were quarantined at the...

67 pc of wheat area harvested amid fight against COVID-19

India, the worlds second-largest wheat producer, has so far harvested crop in 67 per cent of the sown area of 310 lakh hectare in the country, taking safety precautions against COVID-19. Amidst the uncertainty prevailing today, the one acti...

Punjab's COVID-19 cases rise to 238

With four positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rises to 238. This includes 16 deaths and 35 persons cured so far in the State, said the Department of Information and Publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020